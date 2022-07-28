Blackpool set to win race for in demand midfielder from League One club

Blackpool are set to complete the signing of midfielder Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United, a report from the Oxford Mail has revealed.

Brannagan has spent the last four-and-a-half years with Oxford since joining from Liverpool in January 2018, scoring 29 goals in 188 appearances for the League One side.

That is something that has had the attention of Blackpool for some time, with the Seasiders having also reportedly made a bid for him back in the January transfer window.

While no deal materialised then, it seems as though the Championship are now finally about to get their man.

According to this latest update, Blackpool are now on the verge of signing Brannagan, after triggering a release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract at The Kassam Stadium.

If confirmed, Brannagan will become Blackpool’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Rhys Williams, Lewis Fiorini and Dominic Thompson in moving to Bloomfield Road.

Recent reports has also suggested that Blackpool’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and QPR had been taking an interest in Brannagan during this summer’s transfer window.

The Verdict

This does look like being a very good signing for Blackpool.

Brannagan has been an outstanding player at League One level for Oxford for some time now, so it does seem as though he is ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Given that level of interest in him, this therefore looks to be something of a coup for the Seasiders, making this a welcome statement of intent from the club.

Indeed, Blackpool are arguably an option short in the centre of midfield right now as well, which could ensure this proves to be an important bit of business from the club ahead of next season.