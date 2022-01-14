Blackpool set to sanction player departure this month

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has confirmed that the club are looking to move Joe Nuttall this month, during an interview with Lancs Live.

The 24-year-old has managed just two appearances since the former Liverpool coach took charge at Bloomfield Road, as the young forward has continued to drop down the pecking order.

Nuttall joined Northampton Town on loan last season, in what proved a rather short stint, with an injury and a lack of game time cutting his time short with the Cobblers.

Speaking to Lancs Live about Nuttall’s future with the Seasiders, Critchley said: “Joe knows where his future lies and where he stands at the football club, so hopefully something can get sorted for him in January.

“The rest of the players, they’re still here and part of the squad and until something happens differently or I get told something differently then they’re here.

“We train, we get in with what we’re trying to do and the players will all be part of it.”

The verdict

Nuttall has struggled to fully settle in and pave a way to first-team contention at Blackpool, with a permanent move away seemingly the best option for him at this stage.

The Seasiders have some strong attacking options within their ranks, and with the club now in the Championship, he is unlikely to see a chance.

Nuttall will be viewing a move where he can expect to see regular football and it will be interesting to see what level of football he ends up playing, should a move occur.

The forward still has a lot of desirable attributes that could make him a success in the EFL, but it appears that it is the lack of playing time which is halting his progress.