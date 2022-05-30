Blackpool set to rival Preston North End for 30-year-old

Bitter Lancashire rivals Blackpool and Preston North End are set to go head-to-head in the race for Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer, having spent the previous four years with Dundee United of the Scottish Premiership.

During his time at the Tangerines, Siegrist played 145 times in all competitions, and in the top flight of Scotland this past season he kept nine clean sheets in 34 matches, conceding just 41 goals.

Quiz: The big Blackpool FC striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tangerines fan

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Jerry Yates from? Swindon Town Rotherham United Huddersfield Town Preston North End

It was reported by Nixon over the weekend that North End had entered talks with Siegrist following his confirmed departure from Tannadice, but now they’ve been joined by their neighbours from the other end of the M55.

Blackpool could potentially lose two stoppers this summer, with a bid being rejected from a fellow second tier rival for Daniel Grimshaw, whilst Chris Maxwell has attracted interest from Everton as a back-up goalkeeper.

They have seemingly identified Siegrist as an option though and could look to pip the former Aston Villa man from the Lilywhites.

The Verdict

Siegrist is potentially looking to move back to England following his excursions north of the border, and his performances have certainly seen him attract interest.

At the very least it appears that he’ll secure himself a Championship move, with two Lancashire rivals battling it out for his services and potentially more interest to come.

It is North End who are more in desperate need of goalkeepers right now, with not a single senior stopper contracted to the club right now.

But things could change quickly at Blackpool as well thanks to interest in both Grimshaw and Maxwell – it could be a very hotly-contested battle for the Swissman’s services.