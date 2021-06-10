Blackpool set to make key transfer decision over 24-year-old amid Rangers interest

Blackpool are willing to allow midfielder Ethan Robson to leave the club during the summer transfer window on loan amid interest from numerous clubs, according to Football Insider.

Robson is a player that is in-demand this summer having played an important role in helping Blackpool earn promotion to the Championship last season.

The 24-year-old managed to make 29 league appearances for the Tangerines and was the subject of reported interest from both Rangers and Motherwell in January.

It is believed by Football Insider that Robson is a player that is still of interest to Rangers this summer, with Steven Gerrard keen to add to his options in the middle of the park.

While it is also thought that the 24-year-old’s ability to operate as both a holding midfielder and in the number ten position is appealing to the Scottish champions.

The report also adds that Rangers are set to face competition from other sides in the Scottish Premier League and also clubs in the EFL as well.

It seems that Blackpool are now going to sanction an exit for the midfielder after he could only make two league starts for them after the turn of the year. The 24-year-old is likely to be loaned out rather than sold permanently.

The verdict

You can understand why Blackpool might want to loan out a player that could only make two league starts for them in the second half of last season, but Robson is clearly a player that is rated highly by a big club such as Rangers. It could be suggested then that they might want to re-think their stance and give him the pre-season to see if he can convince Neil Critchley to start him again.

However, it seems the talk around an exit to Rangers might have affected Robson’s performances in the second half of the campaign, and the Scottish champions will be a major pull for the 24-year-old. It might therefore be a move that makes sense for all concerned.

Blackpool would hope that Robson goes on to enjoy a strong campaign wherever he ends up this summer because that might drive up his valuation in the transfer market if they then decide to sell him on later down the line.