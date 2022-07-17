Blackpool set to complete swoop for 21-year-old Liverpool man

Blackpool are closing in on the signing of Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through the academy at Liverpool, Williams has made 19 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

The centre back also had a spell in the Championship with Swansea last season, but managed to feature just seven times for the Welsh outfit.

Now though, it seems that the 21-year-old is set to return to the second-tier for the coming campaign, as he looks to increase his experience.

Which ten of these 25 Blackpool facts are fake?

1 of 25 Tom Barkhuizen now plays for Derby County True False

According to this latest update, Liverpool are willing to loan Williams to Blackpool for next season, with the defender expected to be given game time during his spell at Bloomfield Road.

As things stand, there are four years remaining on Williams’ contract with Liverpool, securing his future at Anfield until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Blackpool made their first signing of the summer transfer window on Saturday, with midfielder Lewis Fiorini joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Blackpool going into next season.

The Seasiders are somewhat short of established central defensive options as things stand, so could certainly benefit from this sort of recruitment ahead of the new campaign.

All things considered, Williams has coped relatively well when thrown in at the deep end for Liverpool in the past, so should be able to hold his own if called upon.

It is likely the defender will get the senior opportunities he wants in the next few months, so this looks like it should be a good piece of business for all concerned.