Blackpool set to challenge Cardiff City for signature of EFL ace

Blackpool are one of several Championship clubs that are set to challenge for the signing of Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams, as per a report from Wales Online.

With this latest report not indicating who those other second-tier outfits are, a previous Wales Online report has credited Cardiff City with an interest.

The 26-year-old has regularly featured for the League Two side this season, with Adams playing an integral part in the club’s promotion to the third tier.

The Gambian international joined the Gloucestershire outfit from Ebbsfleet United in the summer of 2009, following an unproductive couple of years with Norwich City.

Adams has played in several different roles within Forest Green’s midfield this season, proving to be just as competent in a holding role as he is as a number 10.

The verdict

Much to the surprise of the Championship, Blackpool’s recruitment since being promoted back to the second-tier has revolved around finding gems from the lower leagues and more youthful recruitment from England’s highest flight.

It is fair to say that this approach has been rather effective this season, with the Seasiders certainly impressing during their second-tier return.

It remains to be seen the level of competition that the Tangerines might face for the signature of Adams, but ultimately, Blackpool are naturally in a good place because of the reputation of Neil Critchley in the development of players.

Possessing technical ability and relentlessness in midfield areas, the 26-year-old certainly could cut it at Championship level, proving to be at least a level up on League Two this year.