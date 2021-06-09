Blackpool set to beat Derby County in transfer race for Everton forward

Blackpool appear to have beaten Derby County in the race to sign Everton winger Josh Bowler this summer, with TeamTalk reporting that the player is set to undergo a medical at Bloomfield Road ahead of the move.

The 22-year-old originally joined Everton from Queens Park Rangers back in the summer of 2017 and has since found opportunities hard to come by at Goodison Park.

As a result of this, the winger found himself loaned out to Hull City for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign as he looked to build up his first team experience at Sky Bet Championship level.

Now it appears the the Chertsey born player, who is set to leave the Toffees when his contract expires this month, will join the newly promoted Tangerines ahead of their return to the second tier.

As reported recently, the player is also said to have been of interest to Derby as Wayne Rooney looks to bring in fresh blood to Pride Park but it seems their league rivals have beaten them to Bowler’s signature.

A winger who can play on either flanks, Bowler leaves Everton after failing to make a single first team appearance in four years with the club.

The Verdict

Neil Critchley and co have done very well to seemingly win the race for a player who has plenty of potential on a deal that will cost the club next to nothing.

Bowler will no doubt relish the chance to test himself in the Championship once more after his previous spell at Hull and Blackpool will be hoping that their gamble pays off.

He didn’t play a lot of football last term and may need a good pre-season in order to get himself up to the standard required to be starting regularly for the Tangerines.

Overall this is a very low risk addition and it could pay off well for the club as they prepare for their second tier return.