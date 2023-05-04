Blackpool are set to appoint Sheffield Wednesday’s David Downes as their next sporting director.

According to Football Insider, Downes has agreed to make the switch to Bloomfield Road ahead of the summer transfer window.

Downes is the current head of recruitment for the Owls and has held the post since 2019.

Who is David Downes?

Downes previously worked with Aston Villa for four years before joining Wednesday in March of 2019.

He arrived alongside Steve Bruce, who lasted just five months as manager before jumping ship to Newcastle United.

The Wednesday head of recruitment was focused primarily at signing players to the youth academy during his time at Villa Park, but has played a far more significant role with the Owls.

Chris Badlan was the previous sporting director at Blackpool, but the former Coventry City figure lasted just four months with the Championship club.

It came as a shock when Badlan’s departure was confirmed, with no reason for the exit given at the time.

Is David Downes a good replacement for Chris Badlan?

Badlan had been credited with signing big name players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare during his time with the Sky Blues, but he was unable to have a similar impact at Blackpool in such a short space of time.

Downes is now set to take on the role in his place going into the summer transfer window.

Wednesday are currently third in the League One table and are seeking promotion back to the second tier through the play-offs.

Despite earning 93 points, Darren Moore’s side have had to settle for a play-off spot going into the final round of fixtures next week.

Meanwhile, Blackpool have suffered relegation back to the third tier after two seasons in the Championship.

How big of a blow will Downes’ departure be for Sheffield Wednesday?

Downes has been an important presence behind the scenes at Wednesday since joining the club, so his absence will be felt when preparing for the transfer window.

This will come as a blow given Wednesday still don’t know their league status for next season.

That means their planning for recruitment likely isn’t set in stone, and now a key contributor to that process is now set to leave the club.

The Yorkshire club will have to move quickly to find a replacement in order for their summer plans to not be disrupted too heavily by this development.