Blackpool are set to re-appoint Neil Critchley as their new manager, according to this morning's report from Alan Nixon.

The 44-year-old had left the club last summer to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, but following his departure there and a failed spell at Queens Park Rangers, he has decided to return to a familiar setting.

He will now be tasked with trying to get the Seasiders back to the Championship at the first time following their relegation, with the club struggling ever since he left for Villa Park.

According to Nixon, he was one of the first candidates considered for the top job in Lancashire and after a long managerial recruitment process, the Seasiders are now finally ready to appoint their man.

Many familiar faces had been linked with the job including Ian Holloway, Stephen Dobbie and Gary Bowyer, all of whom were available as well as Critchley who was out of work following his departure from Loftus Road.

Charlie Adam was another former Tangerine linked - but he is currently at rivals Burnley as a key figure in their academy and may not have been deemed ready to make the step up to senior management just yet.

Is this decision by Blackpool harsh on Stephen Dobbie?

Dobbie did a very good job following the departure of Mick McCarthy, winning three of his six league games in charge of the club during the latter stages of the campaign.

Two of these victories came away at Birmingham City and Norwich, two tough places to go to pick up points, especially when the Seasiders were facing relegation.

It could be argued that he had the attacking assets needed to thrive with the likes of Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Ian Poveda at his disposal.

But Dobbie still did a good job considering his inexperience, so he has a right to feel harshly treated, even if it would be more beneficial for the club to appoint a more senior figure like Critchley.

The former will just be hoping that he has a prominent role in Critchley's coaching setup - because he's probably earned that.

Is Neil Critchley the right appointment?

The 44-year-old is probably the best man out of all the candidates that have been mentioned.

Although Dobbie probably deserves the chance to take the Seasiders forward, Critchley has experienced real success at Bloomfield Road as a manager before and will probably be one of the best managers in the third tier.

If this appointment can be made quickly, he will have a decent amount of time to prepare for the summer transfer window and that can only be a good thing for a side looking to bounce back to the second tier as quickly as possible.

He had a very poor spell at QPR which is a slight concern, but it felt as though the West London side were already on the decline when he came in and that played a big part in his downfall there.

The 44-year-old may not have been the right fit at Loftus Road either - and may be a better fit at Blackpool as a man who became accustomed to life at the Lancashire side before.