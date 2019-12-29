Blackpool secure agreement with 25 y/o midfielder

Blackpool have announced the signing of midfielder Grant Ward, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential push for promotion in the second half of this season.

Ward had been a free agent since his departure from Ipswich Town, having left Portman Road at the end of last season after three seasons with the Tractor Boys, during which time he made 98 appearances and scored eight goals for the East Anglian club.

The midfielder has now signed an 18-month contract at Bloomfield Road until the end of next season, with Blackpool holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, having beaten off interest from several other clubs to win the race for Ward’s signature.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website following confirmation of his arrival, Ward said: “I’ve spoken to the manager and the owner and they’ve welcomed me with open arms.

“I’m coming to a team that wants to progress and the owner wants the area to do well. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Blackpool are currently tenth in the current League One standings, two points adrift of the play-off places, with Simon Grayson’s side next in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Prenton Park to take on Tranmere Rovers.

The Verdict

I think this is a decent signing for Blackpool.

Ward does have plenty of Championship experience from his time with the likes of Ipswich and Rotherham, and pedigree could give the Seasiders a big boost as they look to return to that level in the coming months.

Even if the move doesn’t work out in that regard, the fact that Ward has arrived on a free does at least reduce the financial risk of this deal, since Blackpool have not really had to shell out for it, with the fact they have beaten a number of other clubs to this signing something of a statement of intent from the Seasiders.