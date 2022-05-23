Blackpool respond to transfer offer for 24-year-old from Championship outfit

Blackpool have decided to reject a bid from an unnamed Championship outfit for Daniel Grimshaw, according to a report from Lancs Live.

It is understood that the Seasiders dismissed a low offer for the keeper and are keen to keep him at Bloomfield Road ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Signed by Blackpool last year on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Manchester City, Grimshaw went on to feature regularly for his side last season.

Due to the fact that Grimshaw’s team-mate Chris Maxwell suffered two separate thigh injuries during this particular term, the former City man was given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Championship.

In the 26 league games that he participated in, the 24-year-old managed to keep nine clean-sheets.

Grimshaw also lined up for Blackpool in the League Cup and the FA Cup last season.

Having recently secured a 16th place finish in the second-tier, Blackpool will be keen to move forward as a club at this level later this year.

Head coach Neil Critchley could boost his side’s chances of achieving a relative amount of success in this division by nailing his transfer recruitment this summer.

Earlier this month, the Seasiders opted to keep their squad intact by activating one-year contract extensions for Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson, Ewan Bange, Josh Bowler, Brad Holmes, Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley.

The Verdict

When you consider that Critchley clearly wants to stick by the players who helped Blackpool consolidate a place in the Championship following their promotion from League One, it is hardly a surprise that an offer for Grimshaw has been rejected.

The keeper managed to average a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.90 in the second-tier last season as he made 2.4 saves per game.

By pushing each other to reach new heights next season, Grimshaw and Maxwell may be able to help their side secure positive results on a regular basis in the Championship.

A strong showing in pre-season could result in Grimshaw being handed a start in Blackpool’s opening game of the upcoming campaign.