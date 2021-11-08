Blackpool: Remember Stephen Dobbie? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

When Stephen Dobbie joined Blackpool on loan in 2010 from Swansea City, not many of the club’s supporters would have been able to predict just how impressive he would be in this particular stint at Bloomfield Road.

The forward went on to provide eight direct goal contributions in 16 appearances during the regular season for the Tangerines as they booked their place in the play-offs.

Brought on as a substitute in the second-leg of his side’s semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest, Dobbie produced a stunning cameo performance at the City Ground as he netted an equaliser before producing two assists for DJ Campbell as Blackpool sealed a memorable 4-3 victory over their opponents.

After booking their place at Wembley Stadium by securing a 6-4 aggregate win over Forest, Blackpool secured promotion to the Premier League by beating Cardiff City in the final.

Despite the fact that Dobbie was able to deliver some eye-catching performances for the Tangerines during his first spell at the club, then-manager Ian Holloway opted against signing him on a permanent deal.

Blackpool swooped for the forward on a temporary basis again in 2012 and he subsequently went on to score six goals in 10 appearances for the club as they narrowly missed on securing an immediate return to the top-flight.

Dobbie went on to feature for the Tangerines in two more loan spells before securing a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers in 2015.

After failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Trotters, the 38-year-old sealed a switch to Queen of the South.

During his incredibly successful stint with the Scottish side, Dobbie experienced a renaissance as he netted 111 goals for the club in 178 appearances.

Since securing a move to National League North side AFC Fylde earlier this year, the former Blackpool loanee has only managed to show glimpses of his talent at this level.

In the 10 league appearances that he has made for his new club, Dobbie has found the back of the net on three occasions.

The forward will be hoping to help Fylde deliver a response to their recent defeat to Curzon Ashton when his side face Brackley Town this weekend.