Blackpool re-enter transfer chase for Charlton Athletic man

Blackpool are once again interested in a loan move for Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk following last season’s temporary stint at Bloomfield Road, according to Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Tangerines in January for the remainder of the campaign, having lost his place in Johnnie Jackson’s plans at The Valley due to a change in system that saw him not utilise wingers.

It represented a step up in division for Kirk, but he notched three assists in nine outings under Neil Critchley before heading back to the Addicks this summer.

Whilst Blackpool were keen earlier in the summer in Kirk, they were unwilling to trigger the £500,000 optional clause in his loan deal to make it permanent, according to LancsLive.

Since then, there has not only been a managerial change at the Tangerines, but Reading and Hibernian have become interested in signing the fleet-footed winger.

Kirk has appeared in all three League One matches this season under new Charlton boss Ben Garner, starting two of them, and it remains to be seen if the Londoners would accept another loan-to-buy deal from the Lancashire outfit.

The Verdict

Kirk certainly made an impact at Blackpool last season, only starting seven matches but three assists in his overall appearances was certainly a good return.

It didn’t make too much sense that Kirk couldn’t get into a League One side but he was making an impact in the second tier, but he’s now getting a chance again at The Valley.

Considering he’s actually getting minutes now under a new boss, you’d imagine that Charlton wouldn’t be too receptive to conducting a similar deal to what they did earlier in the year.

Blackpool definitely need another winger though to add some more spark, even if Josh Bowler does remain at the club, and Kirk is someone known to them already.