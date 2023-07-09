Blackpool have made it clear that Neil Critchley will not be leaving the club after it was claimed that he could join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Neil Critchley to stay with Blackpool

The 44-year-old started his managerial with the Seasiders in 2020, and he enjoyed a very successful few years with the club, which saw them win promotion to the Championship and then survive.

However, Critchley decided to depart to become Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, in a controversial move that angered many Blackpool fans.

His time with the Premier League side was short-lived, with Critchley then having a tough period in charge of QPR before he was sacked after just a matter of months in charge of the Londoners.

Meanwhile, Blackpool have had their own struggles since his exit, and they are now back in League One, with Critchley returning to Bloomfield Road in May.

Therefore, it was a huge shock when it was stated by The Sun that he could leave to rejoin Gerrard in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, in a move that would no doubt bring huge financial benefits.

Yet, in a clear statement shared on social media this afternoon, Blackpool confirmed that Critchley is not leaving the club, as he focuses on their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season, which starts against Burton on August 5.

“Contrary to claims made by a reporter this morning, Neil Critchley is firmly committed to Blackpool Football Club.

“The Club rarely comments on press speculation, but in this instance feels an exception needs to be made. Articles such as this are an example of many in a long list of reports written for the sole purpose of gaining clicks and views, regardless of their accuracy.

“Neil Critchley, his staff and the squad are travelling out to Ireland later today to continue their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.”

What does this mean for Blackpool?

There’s no doubt that this would have raised concern among the Blackpool fan base, as they are getting ready for the new season, and it goes without saying that the manager leaving at this stage would be a massive setback.

Plus, the report did Critchley no favours, as he needs to build up that trust with the supporters again, which is going to take time. So, if it’s out in the press that he could be leaving before he’s even taken charge of a game, it could bring more questions and talk, which would prove to be distracting.

With that in mind, the club is right to address the report, and to emphatically deny the story in this matter shows that it’s not true, and that will please the fans.

Now, it’s all about backing Critchley as much as possible in the window, as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion next season. This update ensures all the focus will be on the team, and the returning manager will no doubt be desperate for the campaign to start next month.