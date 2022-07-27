Blackpool poised to finalise transfer swoop for Wolves player

Blackpool are set to complete the signing of Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves ahead of the new Championship season.

It has been a frustrating summer so far for Michael Appleton since his return to Bloomfield Road, with the club missing out on several transfer targets.

However, one deal that appears to be very close is that of the versatile Canadian, as Birmingham Live revealed that the Seasiders have agreed a deal with the Premier League outfit for the 20-year-old.

Whilst Corbeanu has been with the Wolves first-team squad during pre-season, the report confirms that he is not in Bruno Lage’s plans this season, so another loan move is seen as the best next step for his development.

The youngster spent the previous campaign in League One, initially with Sheffield Wednesday before Wanderers decided to recall Corbeanu over concerns that he was playing as a wing-back.

He was then sent to MK Dons, where he played in a more natural winger role, and made 17 appearances as they reached the play-offs but lost to Wycombe over two legs.

The verdict

This would appear to be a very good move for all parties, with Corbeanu needing minutes as he tries to make the Canada squad for the World Cup.

Even though he doesn’t have Championship experience, the youngster is talented and he will bring a different dimension to the Seasiders attack with his direct style and creativity.

Of course, there is still more work that needs to be done by Appleton this summer, but this is a positive step after what had been a frustrating period.

