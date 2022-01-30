Blackpool plotting move to sign Bournemouth player ahead of transfer deadline

Blackpool are eyeing up a raid of their Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth for young midfielder Gavin Kilkenny before the transfer window closes on Monday night, according to Football Insider.

The Seasiders have been eyeing up a number of players for a spot in their engine room following the termination of Ryan Wintle’s loan earlier in the month, with Cardiff City bringing their player back from his stint at Bloomfield Road.

Links have emerged to the likes of Cameron Brannagan and Ollie Norburn of Oxford United and Peterborough respectively, but Neil Critchley’s attentions have now turned to Kilkenny.

The 21-year-old, who has amassed 16 caps for the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 side, has played 16 times in all competitions for the Cherries this season and began the 2021-22 campaign as a starter for Scott Parker.

Kilkenny hasn’t appeared in a Championship game since mid-December though and Bournemouth are actively trying to bring in a player in his position, with Joe Rothwell of Blackburn Rovers being targeted.

And his potential addition could pave the way for the Bournemouth youngster to move north for the rest of the season in a bid for more game-time.

The Verdict

This could be a really good move for Kilkenny if Bournemouth allow him to make the switch.

It’s clear that the 21-year-old is a promising talent and at times this season he has kept the likes of Lewis Cook and Ben Pearson on the bench whilst he gets minutes.

With where Bournemouth are at right now though, Scott Parker will favour experience and with a plethora of options that he only wants to add to, it may be the right call for him to send Kilkenny out to another second tier club for the remainder of the campaign.

He could potentially help win some points off Bournemouth’s rivals between now and the end of the season if this move is sanctioned and the fact he’d probably get regular minutes surely makes this a no-brainer.