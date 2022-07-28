Blackpool plotting Man City transfer raid

With Man City stocking plenty of youngsters in their youth ranks, it is no surprise to see a lot of interest in some of the talent in their squad during the summer window.

Now, another player is being linked with a deal away from the Etihad Stadium, with Alan Nixon’s Patreon reporting that Blackpool want to sign Morgan Rogers either on a loan or permanent deal this window.

Whilst the Seasiders would likely prefer a permanent switch considering his age and potential, City might not let him leave for too cheap. If a deal can be reached though that would see the youngster move to Bloomfield Road for a reasonable fee, he could join them permanently.

25 questions about Blackpool’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did Blackpool win the Championship play-offs? 2008 2009 2010 2011

Rogers has played football for Bournemouth and Lincoln in the past on short-term deals and graced the Championship only last season for the Cherries. Helping them to a promotion, he managed 15 appearances after making a move to the Vitality Stadium.

However, the player could manage only one goal and one start during his stint with Bournemouth and he would no doubt like to get onto the field more next season. When allowed to play, he has proven he can be an asset too, managing six goals and two assists for Lincoln the season previously in 25 outings.

Blackpool and boss Michael Appleton like the player and it was the Seasiders’ boss who brought him to Lincoln during his time there. Now, the manager wants a reunion at Bloomfield Road it seems and is prepared to give Rogers the gametime he craves ahead of the new season.

The Verdict

With Michael Appleton having managed Morgan Rogers at Lincoln in the past, he knows how to get the best out of the player and would likely play him a lot more frequently than he managed at Bournemouth too.

With Man City, he won’t be getting gametime with them this season, as the Citizens have a stacked squad and plenty of talent in their ranks. The Premier League is also a big step up for the youngster and they might not see him as ready for the top flight just yet.

It means the player could be available on a deal this summer – and Blackpool look ready to give him a chance. If they seal a loan, then the Seasiders will at least have a very talented player until the end of the campaign.

However, if the club can get him on a permanent basis, then it will be an extremely shrewd move by the club. Considering Rogers’ age and the potential that he has to become a top player, it would be an excellent bit of business ahead of the new campaign.