Blackpool player’s position at the club addressed after falling down pecking order

Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has had his position at the club addressed by manager Michael Appleton after falling down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

Appleton has made Dan Grimshaw his number one choice for 2021/22 but the new boss is hoping to hang onto Maxwell after the transfer window closes.

The former Lincoln City boss chose Grimshaw as his number one for the new Championship campaign and there has been suggestions that Maxwell could potentially be on his way out of Bloomfield Road as a result.

An experienced stopper, the 32-year-old played a major role in Blackpool’s promotion from League One to the Championship but bad luck with injuries saw Grimshaw step up to the plate and make the position his own last season.

Maxwell’s deal does come to an end this season, but the Tangerines do have a one-year option on that contract, and Appleton has indicated there could be outgoings: “I think there’s a few players that are here at the minute who probably deserve an opportunity to go out and get some games so between now and possibly the window, I imagine two or three could potentially be out getting games.”

He then went onto speak about Maxwell specifically, saying: “I’m sure he’s been in this situation many times throughout his career, if he hasn’t then it’s a new learning experience for him and it’s something that he’s got to overcome and I’m sure he’ll do that.

“Obviously the amount of games he’s played and had in his career, I’m sure he’s had competition throughout the clubs he’s been at and this shouldn’t be any different to him.

“So I don’t expect anything other than him showing a real professional attitude to try and win that jersey back.”

The Verdict

Having an experienced goalkeeper as a backup is always important, especially for a side like Blackpool who need to lean on that to make up for their lack of squad depth.

Someone like Maxwell, who has had plenty of success with the Seasiders, will be hoping that he can force his way back into the team and if it doesn’t happen by January, given his service, the club is likely not to stand in his way.

He won’t short of suitors either, as his former before injuries last season was exceptional so there will likely be queue for the former Preston man.