Blackpool player confirms frustrating setback

Blackpool defender Luke Garbutt is set to miss the next 10 weeks after being ruled out with a knee injury.

Garbutt, 28, revealed via Instagram (see below) that he will be out due to a “grade two PCL.”

PCL stands for Posterior Cruciate Ligament, which connects the thigh bone to the back of the shin bone.

This is the full back’s second knee injury of the season. He suffered the knock during the second half against Millwall last weekend, which saw him hobble off.

The Millwall game was his first start in two months following his previous knee injury, so this setback has come at an unfortunate time.

It has also been bad timing for Blackpool, who are also without Reece James and James Husband. Both players are out with a hamstring injury, and it means that Neil Critchley’s side are without a recognised left back.

James is said to be set for a return sooner than Husband, with Critchley confirming that the former has been doing some running in the last week.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End?

1 of 28 Ched Evans? Yes No

Blackpool are currently 12th in the Championship table, following that 1-0 win over Millwall last weekend.

Those three points brought Critchley’s side above Millwall in the table and within eight points of the play-off places.

Up next for the Seasiders is a trip to Craven Cottage to face the high flying league leaders Fulham on January 29.

The Verdict

A second knee injury in a row is a bitter pill for Garbutt and Blackpool to swallow.

To miss another 10 weeks with this PCL injury will sting even further. It also now leaves Blackpool with no recognised left back until someone returns to full fitness.

That will force Critchley to get creative in a bid to fill the position until a natural left back can slot back into the team.

It is unlikely that the side will need to dip into the transfer market to correct this as the problem should only be temporary, but this is a major setback in their play-off bid.