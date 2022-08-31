Blackpool open to midfielder’s departure as League One duo circle

Lincoln City are leading Shrewsbury Town in the race to sign Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

After coming through the academy ranks at Liverpool, Virtue made the move to Blackpool in January 2019, having never made a senior appearance for the Anfield club.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 70 appearances and score eight goals in all competitions for the Seasiders, during what has been an injury three-and-a-half years at Bloomfield Road.

Now however, it seems as though the 25-year-old could now be on the move in the final days of this summer’s transfer window.

According to this latest update, Blackpool are open to letting Virtue leave the club before the market closes, with Lincoln said to be leading their League One rivals Shrewsbury in the race for his services.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Virtue’s current contract with Blackpool, although the club do have the option to extend that by a further year.

The Verdict

It does look as though a move away from Blackpool before the window closes could make sense for Virtue.

Having spent so long on the sidelines in recent years, you do get the feeling that Virtue now needs to be playing regular football again, for the sake of his career.

But given he has played just 112 minutes in the Championship this season, it could be hard for him to do that at Blackpool, who may also be tempted by the prospect of receiving some funds for him, while they still can.

As a result, a deal such as this could be best for all involved, especially given Virtue should have the ability to make a useful impact for one of those League One sides who have been linked.