Blackpool offer rejected for Oxford United ace

Blackpool have had a £500,000 bid rejected for Cameron Brannagan, according to Football Insider.

It’s been reported that Oxford United have rejected the offer from the Championship club for a fee in the region of half a million pounds.

Blackpool have held a long-standing interest in the player and even tried to secure his signature last summer.

Football Insider has reported that Neil Critchley is a huge admirer of the player, having worked alongside him during their time with the Liverpool U23 squad.

Brannagan, 25, came through the ranks of the Merseyside outfit and even made three appearances for the club in the 2016-17 season.

The midfield player joined Oxford in 2018, but now only has 18 months remaining on his contract, having penned a new deal back in August 2020.

Brannagan has four goals in the league so far this season, and has appeared in 21 of Oxford’s 24 games so far in this year’s campaign.

Oxford United are fifth in the League One table and are six points away from the automatic promotion places.

Blackpool are 12th in the Championship table, having won their most recent fixture 1-0 at home to Hull City.

Blackpool next face Hartlepool in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 8.

The Verdict

£500,000 is a lot of money for Oxford United to turn down for a player with so little time left on his contract.

However, Blackpool are clearly very keen on the move, and it may be the case that they come back for him with a bigger offer.

This could also come down to whether Brannagan is willing to force a move this month, but surely these clubs can come to some kind of agreement without needing that to happen.