Ryan Hardie has been one of the standout strikers in the Championship this season, with the Scot finding the net 13 times in his first season in the second tier.

The Plymouth Argyle frontman has been a revelation since joining the club - initially on loan - in January 2020, with over 60 goals in all competitions for the Greens, and is set to make his 200th appearance for the club this weekend against Preston North End.

His time at the club has seen a meteoric rise from League Two to the Championship, with a number of vital strikes along the way to play his part in the journey.

Watching the striker play a key part in a club rising up the leagues must wrangle with Blackpool fans, who let the marksman leave for peanuts after forking out a transfer fee for him 18 months before.

Ryan Hardie career history, Blackpool form, stats, goals

After rising through the ranks at Rangers, Hardie featured just 17 times for his boyhood club and found the net twice, while constantly being put out on loan to a number of Scottish sides.

Two spells at Raith Rovers and Livingston as well as a stint at St Mirren all produced goals for him in his early career, but after rarely featuring at Ibrox, he decided to make the move south of the border in search of regular game time in League One.

The exact figure of the transfer to the Seasiders is unknown, but for a club that has had its financial difficulties in the past to be shelling out for a prolific striker, they must have been expecting an instant impact, but to no avail.

With just one goal in a 5-1 drubbing of Morecambe in the Football League Trophy from his 12 appearances in tangerine, Hardie was immediately loaned out to Argyle the following January, having already been deemed to be surplus to requirements at Bloomfield Road.

That decision almost immediately looked like backfiring for Blackpool, with the Scottish striker netting in each of his first three appearances in green, with goals against Carlisle United, Mansfield Town and the winner against Stevenage to hit the ground running.

And he would have done his chances of becoming a fan favourite at Home Park a wonder of good with a late winner in a 3-2 victory over Salford City a month later, with his marauding run from halfway seeing him stave off defenders before sealing the victory in the dying seconds.

With the season coming to a premature end because of COVID-19, Hardie had already done enough to convince Argyle to give him another shot in the league above, with the Pilgrims winning promotion during the curtailed campaign.

After letting Hardie move to Home Park for free in the February of 2021, his six goals in that campaign must have left Blackpool fans breathing a sigh of relief that they hadn’t let go of a star striker, but it proved to be the calm before the storm.

A flying start to the 2021/22 campaign saw him hit double figures for goals scored in all competitions by October as his career really caught fire, and he hasn’t looked back since.

19 goals that season saw Argyle narrowly miss out on the play-offs, before they came back with a vengeance last season, amassing 101 points on the way to the League One title, with Hardie finding the net 17 times.

Ryan Hardie Plymouth Argyle stats Appearances 199 Goals 62 Assists 19 As of March 13th, 2024 Source: FBRef

At a time when the Seasiders were struggling for goals in the second tier - which ultimately saw them relegated last season - how they could have done with a player of his quality to stretch the opposition’s backline, and find the back of the net with all manner of strikes.

You only have to look at the 26-year-old’s highlight reel from this season to see some of the various ways he has found the back of the net; whether it is a deft chip of the goalkeeper like his strike against Sunderland, or a left-footed thunderbolt in a 3-3 draw with Watford, he has the full range of finishes in his arsenal.

Ryan Hardie transfer interest, contract information

The Scot has thrived off of being the main man at Home Park and Argyle’s style of play very much revolves around his movement up front, with his deceiving pace bamboozling many a defender the fourth, third, or second tier.

His runs into the channel create the space for Morgan Whittaker and the rest of the cavalry to shine, and you only have to look at his movement in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers to instigate Kyle McFadzean’s dismissal in the second-half.

Argyle knew exactly what they had on their hands when they tied their striker down to a new deal in May of last year, meaning he has a contract in Devon until the summer of 2026.

That isn’t to say there won’t be a host of clubs interested in making a move for the striker in the summer, with a marksman who regular hits double figures worth their weight in gold for any side.

Blackpool fans must be wondering what might have been when they see Hardie finding the back of the net in the Championship while they continue to battle for a play-off spot in League One, with such a natural goal-getter slipping between their grasp.

They had obviously realised Hardie’s natural ability and potential, but didn’t have the patience to let him flourish and have been left with egg on their faces as a result.

If only they had given the striker a bit more time to find his feet at Bloomfield Road, we could be talking about a seasoned Championship player right now who has kept his side battling in the second tier.

But the Tangerines’ loss is Argyle’s gain, and to get such a prolific striker on the cheap has worked massively in their favour. Will they be tempted to cash in on their number nine in the summer?