Reece James' priority this summer is to secure a permanent move from Blackpool to Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The defender is understood to be attracting interest from a number of Championship sides ahead of the summer transfer window.

Yet despite the fact that his situation at Bloomfield Road is being monitored by Wednesday's rivals, James is said to be keen on sealing a fresh switch to Hillsborough.

James' loan spell with the Owls officially ended last month following the club's promotion from League One.

How did Reece James fare for Sheffield Wednesday last season?

Signed by Wednesday last year, James went on to represent the club on 34 occasions in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

Deployed as a full-back and as a centre-back by Owls boss Darren Moore, James chipped in with four direct goal contributions in the third tier.

James managed to find the back of the net in Wednesday's semi-final second-leg with Peterborough United, which was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The defender went on to make his final appearance of this temporary spell at Wembley Stadium against Barnsley.

Wednesday secured a 1-0 victory over the Tykes thanks to a late headed effort from Josh Windass.

Currently preparing for a return to the Championship, the Owls recently opted to release seven players, including defenders Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown.

What is Reece James' contract status at Blackpool?

As it stands, James' deal with Blackpool is set to run until 2024.

Due to the 29-year-old's contract status, the Tangerines will be able to secure a reasonable fee for him in the upcoming window.

Will Sheffield Wednesday opt to pursue a permanent move for Reece James?

When you consider that the Owls are now only able to turn to Marvin Johnson for inspiration on the left-hand side of defence, it would not be at all surprising if the club opts to test Blackpool's resolve by submitting an offer for James.

The defender managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in League One last season, and importantly possesses some Championship experience.

Having played 30 games in the second tier during his career, James will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for the Owls, or another side in this division later this year.

Blackpool may have to line up a list of replacements for James as they are likely to find it difficult to retain his services following their recent relegation to League One.