Blackpool have been "strongly" linked with a move for former boss Ian Holloway, according to this morning's Patreon story from Alan Nixon.

The Seasiders are currently in need of a permanent boss following the departure of Mick McCarthy, with Stephen Dobbie taking charge for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The names in the frame

Dobbie did a good job and is one of the names in the frame to take charge of the club on a full-time basis - but other names are also being considered at this stage.

Neil Critchley is another manager reported to be under consideration, with the former Liverpool coach leaving Bloomfield Road last summer to join Aston Villa but failing to find success in the Midlands.

He was given the chance to redeem himself at Queens Park Rangers, but he was unable to stop their decline with the 44-year-old guiding the West London side to just one win during his 12 games in charge.

Gary Bowyer, another candidate, enjoyed a much more successful 2022/23 season with the 51-year-old winning promotion with Dundee before departing the club earlier this week.

And Holloway has seemingly joined the race too, despite not being in work since 2020.

Who's the best option for Blackpool?

It remains to be seen whether Holloway would fancy another crack at management - because he's appeared on news channel GB News and the Happy Hour Podcast since leaving Grimsby Town.

That may suggest that he's looking to pursue a different path - but a return to the dugout can't be ruled out considering the 60-year-old hasn't even announced his retirement from the game yet.

Bowyer may not be the most popular option and Critchley may get a hostile reception from some if he returns considering the way he left the club, but the latter could be an excellent option and many Blackpool fans may be willing to forgive and forget.

The Seasiders' rise under him shouldn't be underestimated - and you feel he could be an asset there again if he's given the tools to make necessary changes.

Dobbie did win three of his six games in charge though - and that isn't a bad record considering the club spent much of the 2022/23 campaign in the bottom three. He still wants the job - and could potentially get it.