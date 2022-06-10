Blackpool managerial update as 40-year-old not in reckoning for role

Blackpool are still searching for a new manager after their former boss Neil Critchley surprisingly departed the club for Aston Villa.

It has left the Seasiders unexpectedly scrambling for a fresh face to take the vacant position – and one name that had been linked with the role was Ian Evatt, who formerly played for the side before hanging up his boots.

Currently in charge at Bolton, there were some who believed he might swap League One for the Championship – but The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the manager is not currently speaking to the club a potential candidate for the role.

Evatt has impressed in the Football League and as a boss so far, taking his current team from the depths of League Two and back into the third tier. Once there, he has continued to improve and impress, leading the side into the top half of the table in their first season back.

At one point, a play-off place wasn’t out of the question for the Wanderers either – showing just how impressive the side have been under Evatt.

Having also previously done some solid work with Barrow, which resulted in the National League title for the club, he already has a pretty packed CV. It’s a record that certainly could have impressed Blackpool and could have prompted them to give him a shot in the Championship.

However, it now appears that in their search for a new boss and in speaking to new candidates for the job, that Ian Evatt isn’t one of the names they have currently spoken to about having the job. It will be good news for Bolton fans then – but could be quite disappointing for Seasiders fans who may have wanted to see the former player back at the club.

The Verdict

Ian Evatt probably should be a candidate for the job considering his impressive CV so far and his connection to Blackpool from his playing days there.

He’s already proven he can tackle the National League, League Two and now League One. The Championship is the next logical step and if he can continue to impress with Bolt0n, then he may get his chance at testing himself in the second tier sooner rather than later.

However, it looks like it might not be with Blackpool. The Seasiders appear to be looking elsewhere, which does come as a surprise considering that Evatt seems to be the ideal candidate. His links to the side means that he is aware of what it means to work for and be a Blackpool player and his record as a boss so far speaks for itself.

It would be somewhat of a gamble considering his inexperience in the Championship but Neil Critchley was in the same boat in League One and it paid off. It appears though as if he might be staying at Bolton for now.