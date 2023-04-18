Blackpool are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy earlier this month.

McCarthy parted company with the club by mutual consent after just two wins from 14 games since replacing Michael Appleton in January, with Stephen Dobbie taking charge until the end of the season.

Dobbie lost his opening game at Luton Town, but picked up a vital victory in the 1-0 win over bottom side Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with Jerry Yates' early strike sealing a crucial three points to keep the club's survival hopes alive.

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, but are now four points from safety with four games remaining, and Dobbie says his players now believe the great escape could be possible.

"Until it’s actually out of our own hands we will keep going and we’ll try to keep the lads going, because they’re believing now," Dobbie told the Blackpool Gazette.

But speculation is gathering pace about who will be in the dug out next season as the club step up their search for McCarthy's long-term successor.

What is the latest on Blackpool's managerial search?

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is one of the names under consideration for the vacancy.

Critchley surprisingly left Bloomfield Road in June to become Steven Gerrard's assistant manager at Aston Villa, but he departed Villa Park in October following Gerrard's sacking.

The 44-year-old returned to management at Queens Park Rangers in December, but he struggled at Loftus Road and won just one of his 12 games in charge before being dismissed in February.

Despite the way Critchley left Blackpool, he is said to still have allies at the club and is on the managerial shortlist for a potential return.

Nixon also reports that Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are on the club's list of targets.

Wellens scored 19 goals in 226 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2005 and is currently in charge of Leyton Orient, leading the O's to the brink of promotion from League Two.

Adam is also a former Seasiders player, scoring 34 goals in 98 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2011. Should he get the job, it would be his first managerial role.

Will Neil Critchley return to Blackpool?

It would be a controversial decision to appoint Critchley after the circumstances in which he left the club last summer.

Many fans were left disappointed by his abrupt departure and his lack of an explanation for the decision, while some questioned his ambition for giving up a managerial job to become Gerrard's number two.

There is no doubt that Critchley was incredibly successful at Bloomfield Road, leading the Seasiders to promotion from League One in 2021 before guiding them to a 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship last campaign.

It would be an appointment which would divide opinion among the fan base, but in truth it has not worked out for Critchley or for Blackpool since they parted ways, so a reunion may feel like an attractive option for both parties.