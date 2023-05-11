Former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer's announcement as Blackpool manager is "imminent" following their relegation to League One.

That's according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who believes Blackpool are set to name Gary Bowyer as their new manager.

However, further reports have now emerged via the Blackpool Gazette that there has been no contact between the two parties and the 51-year-old is not under consideration for the vacancy.

If it happens, it represents a return to Bloomfield Road for Bowyer, who was in charge of the Tangerines between 2016 and 2018 for 115 games, including a play-off promotion from League Two.

During his time with Blackpool, he defeated Exeter City in the 2017 League Two play-off final, before finishing in a respectable 12th place in the third tier. Bowyer resigned from his role just one game into the 2018-19 season on August 6th.

Since then, Bowyer has been in charge at both Bradford and Salford City in League Two, but has most recently been at Scottish side Dundee.

He won the Manager of the Year award after gaining promotion back to the Scottish Premiership with the club, but left his role yesterday alongside his assistant Billy Barr.

Alan Nixon of The Sun first reported that Bowyer is one of a number of candidates that Blackpool were weighing up to take over after Mick McCarthy departed the relegated side, leaving Stephen Dobbie to take over as interim until the end of the campaign.

What's the latest on Bowyer's potential move to Blackpool?

Blackpool are now set to appoint Bowyer as manager for his second stint in charge of the side, with the 51-year-old's announcement said to be "imminent" according to Football Insider.

O'Rourke says that "they have moved quickly to agree terms" with Bowyer, and "a deal is now in place between the two parties".

He’ll return to the Seasiders with a mass of experience, having taken charge of 404 matches during his 11-year managerial career to date.

Despite his promotion this season, he has quit Dundee to take the reins with Blackpool and help guide them back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Will Gary Bowyer be a good appointment for Blackpool?

This is a classic case of knowing the club, and that will obviously help him settle in.

Bowyer enjoyed his previous spell in charge, but has had mixed success since departing the club. His spells at Bradford and Salford showed some signs of promise and progress, but he ultimately came up short with them.

If his Dundee stint is anything to go by, then he can perhaps be a good appointment. However, Stephen Dobbie has done a decent job as caretaker, so it would be a touch underwhelming for some fans, even if Bowyer's experience makes him the safer option of the two here.