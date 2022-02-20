Blackpool manager Neil Critchley reveals what frustrated him after Cardiff draw

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has admitted his side didn’t do enough to beat Cardiff after being held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The former Liverpool under-23’s coach was left frustrated after Blackpool failed to build upon their positive opening 45 minutes, allowing Cardiff to get back into the game in the second half.

In a blustery game at the Cardiff City Stadium, Blackpool made use of the conditions and took a 1-0 lead going into half-time before Joel Bagan equalised shortly into the second half.

The game then fizzled out after a short tempered second half leaving Critchley frustrated as he told club media: “We were the better team first-half and played some good football. It was a good goal that we scored.

“We knew there would be a reaction from them at half-time. They came out and increased their intensity a little bit, and we conceded a really poor goal.

“We stopped doing the things that we were doing well in the first-half. We didn’t do them as well in the second-half, we didn’t play enough football with enough intelligence.”

However, the Blackpool boss was disappointed not to come away with all three points: “Before the game would you take a point? Possibly, but with the way the game went, the game was there for us to win, and we’ve not done enough for us to win the game.”

The draw means Blackpool stay in 15th with 42 points.

The Verdict

Blackpool have had a good season and Critchley’s comments tell you how far they’ve come this season.

They were written off by many before the season, and having gone away to a team in form and are disappointed at not winning, it shows how high the standards are at the Seasiders this season.

Blackpool continue to pick up points and arguably should have come away with all three against Cardiff, however it’s another good performance for them to build on as they look to defy expectations this season.