Blackpool manager Michael Appleton reveals reasoning behind big selection call

Blackpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday with manager Michael Appleton making the big call to replace his number one goalkeeper.

Daniel Grimshaw has been the clubs goalkeeper this season and for most of last season with Chris Maxwell coming in against promotion hopefuls Norwich.

It’s a controversial decision considering Grimshaw’s form since his introduction into the first team last season. The goalkeeper has been a key performer for the Tangerines and whilst there have been one or two errors, Grimshaw has been a standout player still.

However, that hasn’t stopped Appleton from making the move, citing a couple of indifferent games against Rotherham United and Millwall as the reasoning.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, the former Lincoln and Oxford manager explained: “A difficult (conversation) probably for Dan more than anyone. Even though he’s 23/24, he’s still very young in terms of experience and game time.

“I just felt he needed a little bit of a break, he obviously had a couple of indifferent games which is fair enough, that can happen.”

Appleton went onto praise Maxwell for his performance, saying: “To be fair to Chris he’s been patient, he’s waited for his opportunity, he’s been professional and you could see today that you don’t miss ten games and play as well as he has done today if you’re not a professional.

“Chris has got the jersey at this moment in time, Grimmy as a young player has to be respectful of the fact that is what competition is all about.”

Blackpool drop down to 19th, picking up 11 points from 11 games so far this season.

The Verdict

It’s perhaps quite a harsh decision considering how good Grimshaw has been for Blackpool over the last year or so.

Whilst he could’ve done better for one of the efforts in the Rotherham game, he also made a number of important saves in both games to keep the scores at a reasonable level, instead a shaky defence in front of him didn’t help matters.

So, perhaps dropping Grimshaw isn’t the answer to stopping goals from going in, but actually addressing the sides shape and structure to stop teams from opening them up so often is the better route.