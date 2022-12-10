Blackpool manager Michael Appleton outlines approach to January transfer window

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has outlined their approach this January as they look to strengthen their side in a bid to stay in the Championship.

Blackpool are aiming to hit the ground running in the January transfer window with Appleton expecting both ins and outs at Bloomfield Road in the new year, believing areas of the squad which need strengthening have been identified.

The Seasiders are poised to be active in January with Appleton already looking ahead as they look to avoid being in a relegation fight for the remainder of the season.

Blackpool have already confirmed the signing of Andy Lyons from Shamrock Rovers with the right-back poised to join the club in early January.

Appleton is clear that reinforcements are needed at Blackpool over the course of the upcoming transfer window, as he told Lancashire Live: “I think we are going to need reinforcements, there’s no doubt about it.

“There will be I’m sure quite a few comings and goings throughout the January window. I think the one thing that we need to do and I think we will do is be ready for that first week in January rather than the last week in January.

“I think that’ll be key going forward, making sure that our preparation going into the window is as good as it can be.”

Blackpool have had time over the World Cup break to reflect on their squad and identify exactly what they need to strengthen their side ahead of the rest of the season.

That may include incomings or recalling players from their loan spells. Whichever the case, ensuring the business is done early in the transfer window will ensure they’re ahead of several teams considering how many clubs tend to leave their business late.

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August

The Verdict

Blackpool are in a precarious position in the Championship. They lack depth in certain areas, such as the defence and have had several players struggle to rekindle form from last season.

That will almost certainly prompt Appleton to look elsewhere in January with their status as a Championship side at stake.

The team could have done with one or two more recruits in the summer and may well send some of their loan players back to their parent clubs, as Appleton looks to reshape his side for a possible relegation battle.