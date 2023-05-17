Blackpool are still on the lookout for a new manager following Mick McCarthy's departure.

McCarthy would have been hoping to guide the Seasiders to safety during his brief time in charge of the club.

However, the 64-year-old left Blackpool after they only managed to win two of the 13 matches that he oversaw.

Stephen Dobbie was then handed over the reins at Bloomfield Road on an interim basis.

While Dobbie was unable to prevent Blackpool from suffering relegation to League One, he did lead the club to a respectable total of three wins in six matches.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest Blackpool manager news as their search for a full-time successor to McCarthy continues.

What is the latest Blackpool manager news?

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier this month suggested that Ian Holloway had emerged as a contender for the vacancy at Blackpool.

Holloway has been without a managerial job since leaving Grimsby Town in 2020.

During his previous spell in charge of Blackpool, Holloway led the club to the Premier League via the play-offs.

An update regarding this particular link has now surfaced.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, Holloway is not in the running for the Blackpool job.

Man Utd coach Eric Ramsay linked

Another individual who has been linked with this job is Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay.

As per the Blackpool Gazette, Ramsay is a candidate for this vacancy.

Ramsay is currently a valued member of Erik ten Hag's first-team staff at Old Trafford, and has held his current role since 2021.

Ramsay was appointed as Wales' assistant manager in March, and currently combines both of these roles.

What about Gary Bowyer's chances of landing the Blackpool job?

A report from Football Insider last week suggested that Blackpool were on the verge of announcing Gary Bowyer as their new manager.

Bowyer left Scottish outfit Dundee following the club's promotion to the Scottish Premiership on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Despite this speculation, Bowyer is not expected to make a return to Blackpool.

As per the Blackpool Gazette, there is no truth in the reports suggesting that the 51-year-old is set to take over at the club.

During his previous spell in charge of Blackpool, Bowyer led the club to promotion to League One via the play-offs before eventually opting to resign from this role in 2018.