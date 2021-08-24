Blackpool make transfer move to land 27-y/o EFL player

Blackpool have made an offer of £300,000 to Shrewsbury Town as they look to do a deal for Josh Vela before the deadline.

The Tangerines have endured a tough start to the season in the Championship, having failed to win any of their first four Championship fixtures.

Therefore, boss Neil Critchley will be looking to strengthen his squad before the deadline next week and Football Insider have claimed that Vela is someone they’re hoping to bring in.

They state that a six-figure offer has been lodged for the former Bolton man, and they will be confident that a deal can be agreed.

That’s because Vela has entered the final year of his deal with Shrewsbury and there’s no signs of him signing a new contract with the League One side.

If an agreement is reached, Vela will provide Blackpool with additional Championship experience in the middle of the park as he has played over 100 games at this level in the past for the Trotters.

All clubs have until 11pm next week to get transfers done.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Blackpool because the first few games of the season have shown that whilst the team are competitive, they do need a few more additions.

And, Vela would bring a lot to the group. At 27, he’s approaching his peak and he is someone who has done pretty well in the Championship previously.

When you add in the fact that he is out of contract in less than 12 months, so should be available at a decent price, this would be a good bit of business for Blackpool.

