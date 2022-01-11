Blackpool make transfer approach involving player for Oxford United midfielder

Blackpool have offered a player plus cash deal in a bid to sign Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United.

Football Insider has reported that Jordan Thorniley has been offered to Oxford in exchange for Brannagan, as well as a cash deal of an undisclosed amount.

Thorniley is currently out of contract at the end of the season and is out on loan at Oxford until then. This deal would see that deal be made permanent.

Blackpool have been chasing Brannagan’s signature since the Summer. Blackpool submitted a late offer for the player in the last window, but a move never materialised.

Brannagan, a former Liverpool player, worked with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley when they were both at the club.

The midfielder’s contract is up in 18 months, but Oxford are open to beginning contract negotiations with the player in an attempt to keep him at the club.

Brannagan has also featured for England at underage level. He has appeared 24 times for Oxford this season, scoring four times.

Blackpool are currently 12th in the Championship table, with 33 points from 26 games. Teams around them have all played fewer games, as many as four in some cases.

Their next opponents are 23rd place Barnsley on January 15.

The Verdict

Crtichley is obviously very eager to secure this signing having tried to sign him last Summer as well.

Brannagan has performed well for Oxford and a move to Blackpool would be a step up for him in his career.

Working alongside a coach he played under previously will also be an incentive for him to push for the move.

Brannagan holds a lot of the cards in this negotiation due to his own contract situation, although it remains to be seen if Oxford are willing to part with the player midway through the season as they push for promotion into the Championship.