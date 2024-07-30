Highlights Blackpool eager to secure a deal for Elliot Embleton.

They are keen to secure a permanent agreement for the attacking midfielder.

Derby County are also interested in re-signing the Sunderland player.

Blackpool are keen to win the race for attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who also believes that Derby County are interested in the Sunderland star, who could potentially be set to depart the Stadium of Light before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats haven't exactly got a huge number of options in the attacking midfield department, as things stand, but Jobe Bellingham is ahead of Embleton in the pecking order and Chris Rigg can also play in an advanced midfield role.

It seems as though it's only a matter of time before Rigg becomes a regular starter on Wearside - and that could limit Embleton's game time further.

Injury issues have also disrupted the player's momentum in recent years, sustaining a ligament injury during the latter stages of 2022 and also picking up an injury during his loan spell at Derby last term.

This meant he made just two appearances for the Rams before his loan deal at Pride Park was terminated - and the 25-year-old now has plenty of work to do in his quest to get his career back on track.

Elliot Embleton's 2022/23 + 2023/24 appearances record (All competitions) Season Team Appearances 2022/23 Sunderland 24 2023/24 Sunderland 0 2023/24 Derby County 2

Having previously shown plenty of promise, he risks the possibility of not fulfilling his potential unless he enjoys a successful 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool hoping to be victorious in Elliot Embleton race

Embleton's contract expires in 2025 and with the player unlikely to win a huge amount of game time during the upcoming campaign, an exit may be a good option for the attacking midfielder, who may want to settle down somewhere else permanently.

Unfortunately, he may not be able to remain in the Championship following a couple of injury-hit campaigns, and it's believed that the League One Seasiders are keen to take him back to Bloomfield Road.

Related 4 Premier League players that Sunderland could sign ft Spurs attacker FLW has a look at four Premier League players that Sunderland could look to sign on loan this summer.

They are hoping to wrap up a permanent agreement for the 25-year-old, ahead of Derby, who are also interested in striking another deal for the player.

The Rams have recently won promotion and could offer Embleton the opportunity to remain in the second tier, but the Seasiders are hoping to secure a deal for the player fairly imminently.

Embleton previously helped Neil Critchley's side to secure promotion from the third tier - and he could have the same effect in Lancashire.

Elliot Embleton may benefit from leaving Sunderland

Embleton may have mixed feelings about departing Wearside, if a move materialises.

He could have been a major asset for the Black Cats in recent years, with the attacking midfielder clearly someone who has room to grow and a great deal of potential.

Last season may have been disappointing, but the Stadium of Light is still an exciting place to be and the 25-year-old may be sad that his time there hasn't gone completely the plan if he does leave.

However, the midfielder desperately needs as much game time as he can get if he's to get his career back on track.

A return to Bloomfield Road, where he has been successful before, could pay dividends for him.