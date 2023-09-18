Highlights Blackpool are looking to secure a deal for highly-rated American prospect Adeteye Gbadehan, who is currently a free agent.

Blackpool are hoping to secure a deal for highly-rated American prospect Adeteye Gbadehan.

According to Alan Nixon, the League One outfit are looking to do a deal to secure the signature of the 19-year-old.

Blackpool are set to give the midfielder a game behind closed doors as they consider offering him a contract with the club.

The third division side face competition for the signing of the US starlet, but it is hoped that a chance at regular game time can convince him to make the switch to Blackpool.

A deal can be completed to sign the player due to him currently being a free agent, which allows new arrivals to be brought in outside of the transfer window.

Who else is interested in Adeteye Gbadehan?

It has been claimed that Brentford and Southampton were also interested in signing the midfielder.

The Bees have identified the American as a potential prospective signing as they look to add one for the future.

Gbadehan has a lot of potential and could become a Premier League calibre player in the future if he is able to continue his development.

The Saints were also considering a move for the player, with the Championship side potentially looking to bolster their underage squad.

However, the opportunity for regular minutes at senior first team football could persuade the player to make the move to Bloomfield Road instead.

Blackpool are confident that a deal can be secured for the youngster, as he weighs up a move to English football.

It has also been claimed that the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have held an interest in the player.

Clubs in MLS have also looked to sign the American, but his preference remains to make the move to English football.

How has the season gone so far for Blackpool?

Neil Critchley’s side have not made a positive start to their return to League One, losing two of their opening seven fixtures.

Blackpool are currently 14th in the table, with just nine points to their name from a possible 21.

The Seasiders have won just one of their last five league games, most recently losing to Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

Blackpool will be hoping to gain promotion straight back to the Championship at the first attempt having suffered relegation in the previous campaign.

It is set to be a competitive season in League One this year, so the team will need to turn around their form quickly in order to bridge the gap to the top six positions.

Up next for Critchley’s side is the visit of Reading to Bloomfield Road on 23 September.

Would Adeteye Gbadehan be a good signing for Blackpool?

Gbadehan is clearly a highly rated prospect given the number of clubs looking for his signature.

The size of the clubs after him is also a positive sign that he possesses a lot of potential.

This could prove a shrewd move to bolster the team’s midfield options, while giving the club a young and talented player they can develop over the next couple of years.

While his arrival may not immediately boost Blackpool’s promotion chances, he could prove a smart long-term investment by the club.