Blackpool lodge six-figure bid for 25-year-old midfielder

Blackpool have submitted a six-figure bid for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Liverpool academy at a very young age, progressed through the ranks at Anfield before making his first-team debut under Jurgen Klopp in an FA Cup clash victory over Bournemouth in October 2015.

Departing The Reds in 2018, after nine appearances at first-team level and a loan spell with Fleetwood Town, Brannagan joined Oxford United on a permanent deal.

Since joining The U’s the 25-year-old has played 150 games, scoring 16 times and assisting a further 14.

Brannagan has played every minute of the new campaign thus far, captaining the side against Bolton Wanderers last week, and netting his first goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic earlier in the month.

The verdict

Brannagan has proved to be a classy midfield operator in the third-tier ever since his 2018 arrival, and it is no real shock to see some higher-level interest coming in for him.

His passing range, vision, and work ethic, all suggest that he is a player that can step up to the Championship.

If he is to depart, then that will come as awful news for Oxford. He has been an integral part of their recent play-off pushes and will leave a glaring void in the middle of the park.

Blackpool’s recruitment strategy has perhaps differed a little bit from how a lot of promoted clubs add to their squad in the higher division. They have not signed too many players with Championship experience, instead, they have opted for younger, talented individuals.

