Blackpool locked in transfer tussle with Championship clubs for Arsenal defender

Blackpool are reportedly keen on a deal to re-sign Daniel Ballard ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to Goal journalist Charles Watts.

Interest heating up in Daniel Ballard. Blackpool obviously desperate to take him back for another season, but at least four other Championship clubs are in the running to get him on loan. There is interest from abroad, but he's likely to stay in England. Decision to be made soon. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 14, 2021

Ballard spent the 2020/21 campaign with the Tangerines, as they clinched promotion back into the Championship, after a win over Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

He made 30 appearances in total for Neil Critchley’s side, in what was a hugely impressive season for them, as they made a timely return to the second-tier.

Ballard is still under contract with Arsenal, but it seems unlikely to feature for the first-team anytime soon, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta having strong options available to him, as they head towards the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Watts claims that a number of other Championship teams are reportedly interested in signing Ballard this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether that will be either a permanent, or a loan deal.

It’s also reported that there is interest from abroad in Ballard’s services, but he is likely to remain in English football ahead of the new season.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise to hear they’re interested in landing his signature this summer.

Ballard really impressed me with the Tangerines this season, and he played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season this term.

He’s highly unlikely to be anywhere near the Arsenal first-team heading into the new league campaign, as they have much stronger options available to them at this moment in time.

Another season on loan for Ballard could be the ideal move for all parties involved, as he’ll be furthering his development in senior football.

Blackpool can offer him the chance to play regularly in the Championship, and I’d expect them to win the race to land his signature this summer.