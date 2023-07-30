Blackpool brought in a seven-figure fee for the sale of Jerry Yates earlier this summer - and it's clear to see that they intend to re-invest it on new players.

The Seasiders have already added multiple players for undisclosed fees in the form of Oliver Norburn and Kyle Joseph to their ranks in a sign that Simon Sadler is backing head coach Neil Critchley following his return to Bloomfield Road for a second stint.

And their pursuit of Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon is another sign that the Tangerines mean business and they want to strengthen even further ahead of the start of the 2023-24 League One season next weekend.

The Lancashire outfit have now been linked with two more players in a bid to bolster their ranks as Critchley looks to make his squad more youthful.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, as first reported on Saturday night, Blackpool have made a £500,000 offer to Crystal Palace for winger Scott Banks - a deal which is apparently moving quickly as they look to tie the young Scotsman down amid interest from Stockport County.

And in addition to wanting Banks, Critchley also wants to land young Aston Villa centre-back Josh Feeney to his defensive options, in what would be his first taste of regular men's football if he were to join the Seasiders.

Who are Scott Banks and Josh Feeney?

21-year-old Banks has been a Crystal Palace player for three years having made the move south of the border from Dundee United.

The young Scot has not made an appearance at all for the Eagles, but he has had to get game-time in their under-21's but also with loan spells away from Selhurst Park.

Banks has done stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline and last season he was with Bradford City in League Two, scoring six times and notching five assists in the fourth tier of English football.

Feeney however has not had the same experiences just yet in men's football as Banks as he is waiting for his breakthrough in the full-time game.

The centre-back joined Villa in 2021 from Blackpool's local rivals Fleetwood Town, having grown up on the Fylde coast, and the 18-year-old was a regular in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring three times in 16 appearances.

Villa will now allow Feeney to go out on loan, according to Nixon, with Critchley a big admirer of his talents at a young age and is keen to give him a taste of regular senior football.

Where will Banks and Feeney fit in at Blackpool?

Feeney will obviously be another option at centre-back for Critchley should he sign, and with it looking increasingly likely that the head coach will play a back three this season based off pre-season fixtures, there could be a starting spot up for grabs.

It gets a bit more complicated for Banks though, who has played most of his career as a winger - the 3-5-2 formation obviously does not accommodate that role.

Banks has played as a number 10 for Palace at under-21 level though so this is where Critchley could be lining him up for, but he could also just be looking to be flexible and at times moves to a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1.