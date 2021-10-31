Blackpool, Lincoln City and Rotherham United interested in 6-goal hotshot

Blackpool, Lincoln City and Rotherham United are all said to be interested in signing Notts County striker Ruben Rodrigues, as per a recent report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The 25-year-old Portuguese forward scored the only goal of the game yesterday as County defeated Grimsby Town, taking his tally for the season to six strikes so far as interest in his services grows.

It is stated further in the report that the three aforementioned clubs have been keeping tabs on the player’s progress, with a January move potentially being in the pipeline.

Several scouts from Championship clubs were in the stands to watch him at the weekend, with Rodrigues having really thrived since joining from FC Den Bosch in August of last year.

The striker now has 18 goals in 50 games for the Magpies and has gradually become an indispensable member of their current squad under Ian Burchnall and co.

Rodrigues currently has two years remaining on his contract at Meadow Lane, which means that a fee would have to be paid if he was to move on in January.

The Verdict

The Notts County striker is definitely a player that Blackpool should consider making a move for as he would provide them with another option up top during a period in which they have a few injuries in that area.

He has clearly adapted well to the English game since his move over from Holland and will only continue to improve as his confidence stays high.

Whether he could repeat this sort of form at Championship level remains to be seen, however he would come at a cheaper price than some of the more established options on the market.

Neil Critchley has a great eye for a player and certainly make sure that all bases have been covered before deciding to proceed with this proposed move or not.