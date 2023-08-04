Highlights Derby and Blackpool are both interested in signing free agent Martyn Waghorn, with Blackpool hoping to take advantage of Derby's priorities potentially being elsewhere.

Waghorn has been training with Derby but Blackpool is eager to swoop in and secure a deal for the experienced forward.

Waghorn would be a smart addition to Blackpool's squad as he brings experience and would provide goals in the third tier of English football.

Derby County and Blackpool are both interested in signing free agent Martyn Waghorn, with the Seasiders thought to be leading the race for the forward.

Derby & Blackpool looking to sign Martyn Waghorn

The 33-year-old is without a club after leaving Coventry City when his deal expired earlier this summer, and Waghorn had been training with the Rams as he looks to earn a contract.

However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has provided an update on Waghorn’s situation, with fellow Blackpool looking to take advantage of Derby’s priorities potentially being elsewhere to do a deal for the attacker.

“Derby and Blackpool both interested in a deal for free agent Martyn Waghorn, who left Coventry in May. Derby also in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over Michael Smith, and unlikely to sign two strikers, so Blackpool hopeful they can steal a march with Waghorn.

“Derby MAY sign two strikers, but Blackpool hoping to sneak a deal with Waghorn while the Rams focus is primarily on Smith.”

Who will sign Martyn Waghorn?

You can be sure that the player will want to get things sorted quickly, as the new League One season starts tomorrow, and he will want to be out playing.

It seems that Blackpool would be ready to offer the player a contract, and he would be a smart addition for Neil Critchley’s side, as he would bring experience and know-how to the group.

Despite his struggles in recent years, Waghorn has been playing in the Championship, and he would no doubt back himself to find the net regularly in the third tier if he is given a chance.

The prospect of returning to Derby is going to appeal to the player, and it seems that Paul Warne is going to be bringing in at least one striker, and you can understand why Smith is the priority. He has scored goals regularly at this level, including last season, and has won promotion on multiple occasions, so it makes sense that he’s the number one target.

But, Derby know that they’re risking missing out on targets, such as Waghorn, as they pursue Smith, and it’s a deal that may not happen.

Do Derby and Blackpool need Martyn Waghorn?

It’s certainly debatable from Derby’s perspective. After losing David McGoldrick they do need to add goals to the team, but with James Collins and Conor Washington on the books, you could argue they need a different type of number nine.

A young, quick striker may be preferable, but Waghorn would certainly do a job, and his experience will not do any harm.

As for Blackpool, they brought in Kyle Joseph as part of Jerry Yates’ move to Swansea, but they certainly need more attacking options after losing their influential goalscorer. So, going for Waghorn makes a lot of sense, and he could potentially become a key player at Bloomfield Road over the course of the campaign.

Derby start their League One season against Wigan Athletic at Pride Park tomorrow, with Blackpool hosting Burton Albion on the opening day.