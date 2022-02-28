Blackpool key figure makes transfer admission on 22-year-old amid Leicester City and Nottingham Forest interest

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley believes Josh Bowler will be the subject of interest from even more teams in the coming weeks and months after continuing to shine for his current side, making this admission to the Blackpool Gazette.

Although it took a while for the 22-year-old to find his shooting boots, only recording his second league goal for the club at the end of last month, he has been in scintillating form recently with five goals in his last seven second-tier matches.

Recording seven goals and three assists in total this term in all competitions, the wide man has been one of the Seasiders’ top scorers and with this, has attracted interest from elsewhere during the January window.

Nottingham Forest were the side thought to be most heavily interested in recruiting Bowler last month, launching multiple bids to recruit him as they heavily targeted him and Millwall’s Jed Wallace, though Steve Cooper’s men weren’t alone in their quest to lure him away from Bloomfield Road.

AFC Bournemouth and Fulham were also thought to be in the race, with Premier League outfit Leicester City the latest side reported to be monitoring his current situation with the 22-year-old lighting up the Championship.

Much to Critchley’s displeasure, even he now admits there will be more interest in one of his star men if he continues to impress, as the 43-year-old spoke to the Blackpool Gazette.

He said: “Yes, probably (Bowler will attract more interest between now and the end of the season).

“Wingers who score goals and get assists and do the things Josh can do will attract attention.

“I don’t see any other wingers in the Championship doing what Josh can do, so he’s a prized asset for us.

“If there are people watching him, then great because he’s doing something right.”

The Verdict:

If he can continue in a similar vein of form, then there will definitely be more top-tier clubs interested in his signature because he’s already showing he has the potential to move on to the highest tier at some point.

Brentford are one side that have scanned the EFL for wing talent in recent times with both Brennan Johnson and Keane-Lewis Potter being linked with a move to the English capital during the January window.

Not only did they target those two – but they also seem to have Millwall’s Tyler Burey on their radar – with the 21-year-old playing as more of a central striker in recent times but also able to operate as more of a wide man.

That could be the ideal destination for the 22-year-old to flourish, at a club that may be able to offer him top-tier football but also provide him with a sufficient number of first-team opportunities to shine.

Even if they are relegated, that could be a good move for Bowler considering how much of a steady ship the Bees seem to have – and you would certainly tip them to be one of the favourites to secure a return to the Premier League.