Blackpool keen on striking permanent transfer agreement for 23-y/o

Blackpool are said to be keen to strike a permanent agreement with Crewe Alexandra for the signing of Owen Dale, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from the Sky Bet League One side and has so far impressed Neil Critchley in the eight games he’s played across all competitions for the Seasiders.

It now appears that the Championship club are now keen to make the agreement permanent as the January transfer window approaches, with Crewe being understood to be keen to listen to what they have to offer.

The Railwaymen are said to be looking for a fee of £500,000 for the winger at the end of the season, however it is stated in the report that Blackpool are aiming to put in a lower offer with extras included in the deal based on the amount of appearances that the player makes for them further down the line.

It is as yet unclear as to whether Crewe would be willing to drop their valuation of the winger who progressed through their much talked about youth academy.

The Verdict

Dale is clearly a player that Critchley has grown very fond of and it would be fair to expect that Blackpool will go ahead with an approach to make the deal permeant.

Given that the player’s contract is running down towards expiry at Gresty Road, Crewe may well be open to some negotiation over the fee that could potentially be paid for the 23-year-old.

They are a club that largely survives on selling their best young players and that is a theme that should ring true in this instance.

If the two sides can agree on a deal that suits them and the player in question, it will be a win-win for all the parties involved.