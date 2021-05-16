Blackpool join Millwall and Luton Town in battle to sign four-goal ace

Millwall and Luton Town have been joined in the race to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer by Blackpool with the three sides set to battle it out for the 22-year-old, according to The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021,p59).

Previous reports have indicated that both Millwall and Luton are interested in making a potential move for Campbell this summer, with the 22-year-old set to be available on a free transfer.

It has been reported that the Lions have sent representatives to watch the midfielder on a few occasions. There is also thought to be interest from Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Campbell has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Scottish Premier League with Motherwell and he has managed to fire in four goals in his 34 league appearances.

The 22-year-old is a player with a lot of potential and it seems that there is going to be an intense transfer battle ahead for his signature this summer with his stay in Scotland set to come to an end.

Blackpool quiz: Does Bloomfield Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 1. Home Park (Plymouth) Higher Lower

The latest update from The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021,p59), reveals that Blackpool have now entered the race for Campbell’s signature and they are ready to battle with both Millwall and Luton to sign the midfielder.

It could come down to how well the Tangerines perform in the play-offs with them likely to need to be in the Championship next term to make this one happen.

The Verdict

Campbell is a player that is not going to be short of options when deciding on his next destination in the summer. The 22-year-old has a massive decision to make regarding which club he feels would be the right one for him to move and he needs to get it right so that he continues on the course of his impressive development in recent years.

Blackpool have a manager in Neil Critchley who can get the very best out of players with Campbell’s potential and he has proven his ability as a coach at Liverpool and now with the Tangerines. That has to make Bloomfield Road an attractive potential destination for players like Campbell. However, if they remain in League One it will be difficult you feel to make this one happen.

Millwall and Luton are two clubs heading in the right direction and both of them finished inside the top half of the Championship this term. Campbell would be facing a tough decision between those two clubs in terms of who it would be best to join this summer. It is going to be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up.