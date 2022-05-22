Blackpool join Luton and Preston in Hull City player pursuit

Blackpool are casting their eyes over Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

A report from Football Insider claimed that Luton Town and Preston North End were battling it out for the 28-year-old, whilst the Tigers are keen to keep hold of him.

The Championship outfit are also keen on welcoming Nathan Baxter to the club, and should that happen, then it is likely that Ingram would be deemed second choice.

The Tigers did trigger a 12-month extension in his contract this summer, so if he is to move on, they will demand some sort of transfer fee from their divisional counterparts in pursuit.

The report states that the Seasiders’ interest in Ingram is with the objective of putting pressure on Chris Maxwell.

Ingram kept 10 clean sheets in 30 Championship outings last time out, playing four times for the Hatters during the end of the season and throughout their play-off campaign.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, with the Seasiders evidently looking for a shot-stopper to provide competition for Maxwell.

With James Shea out for the foreseeable future at Luton, the Bedfordshire club represents an option where first-team football may be likely.

The same could be true for Preston North End if they are unable to strike an agreement that would see Daniel Iverson return to Lancashire.

Early in proceedings this summer and Ingram is already attracting lots of second-tier interest, with his immediate future one to keep an eye on.