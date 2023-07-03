Neil Critchley will be hoping his return to Blackpool will see him be as successful as he was in his first spell at the club.

The Seasiders returned to Championship football in 2021 under Critchley, and with them back in League One, everyone associated with the club will hope history repeats itself.

Critchley does return to Bloomfield Road with a bit of baggage and a reputation that will hurt, but he will hope a strong summer transfer window will put the club in a good place heading into the new season.

One player Critchley seems keen on signing for Blackpool is current free agent Chris Martin, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

What is Chris Martin’s situation?

The 34-year-old once again finds himself without a football club, after he was released from Queens Park Rangers at the end of his contract.

However, while that has been confirmed, it has also been reported by Witcoop that Martin remains in talks with QPR about a new contract, with the striker wanting a longer deal.

The striker, who started his football career at Norwich City and played over 117 times for the club, is looking for what could be his 11th different club in his career.

Martin is best known for his time at Derby County, where he scored 76 goals in over 200 appearances for the Rams.

Even at the age of 34, Martin is looking to continue playing at the highest level possible, with talks still ongoing with QPR as well as numerous League One teams keen on his services.

The Scotsman joined the Rs in February of this year after he was released from his contract by Bristol City in January.

Martin played quite an important role in the club’s successful fight against relegation, scoring four goals, with his last one coming in the 2-1 win over Burnley.

Would Chris Martin be a good signing for Blackpool?

Critchley is fully aware of what Martin has to offer, having worked closely with him during their time at QPR.

Despite being 34, Martin can still offer a lot, especially to a team like Blackpool in League One, so if Blackpool can get this deal over the line, then it would be a very good addition.

Martin is a real asset to have in both boxes, and he showed his importance to QPR last season, so in a league below, he could be a useful tool to have, especially if the club loses Jerry Yates.