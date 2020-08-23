Blackpool interested in move for experienced former Wigan Athletic player

Blackpool are interested in making a potential move to bring former Wigan Athletic defender Danny Fox to Bloomfield Road this summer, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Fox left Wigan following the end of the season having made 11 Championship appearances for the Latics as they suffered relegation back to League One, and the 34-year-old defender will now be looking for a new challenge and he still has plenty to offer with his vast amounts of experience.

Blackpool are in need of adding to their defensive options during the summer window, with Neil Critchley looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the Championship next season, and having at times lacked experience at the back a move for Fox could be ideal for the Tangerines.

It is thought that Blackpool are considering making an offer for Fox to ensure that they add him to their defence ahead of the start of next season, with the Tangerines looking to bolster their options at the heart of their defence as they look to build on last season’s mid-table finish.

Blackpool. Fancy free agent Danny Fox. Centre half. Left Wigan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Blackpool to make this summer, with Fox offering a vast amount of experience and also real leadership skills which would be very useful in helping to instil a real winning mentality around Bloomfield Road next season.

Although Fox only featured 11 times in the league last season for Wigan, he still has plenty to offer and you feel that especially at League One level he would be a valuable asset to any side, and Wigan might miss his presence in their squad as they look to recover from relegation.

There will be some pressure on Critchley to get Blackpool competing nearer the top six next season in League One, so having a player with Fox’s quality and experience will only be a real help and the fact that he is available on a free means he could be a very cost effective addition for the Tangerines.