Blackpool interested in making move for Huddersfield Town player

Blackpool are interested in making a potential loan move for Huddersfield Town centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green ahead of the next transfer window, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tangerines will be looking to rebuild their squad over the next transfer window and bring in some players who are suited to the style of play that Neil Critchley is wanting to implement at Bloomfield Road, but that will not be easy given the current financial constraints for most sides in the EFL.

Edmonds-Green has enjoyed a productive loan spell with Swindon Town in League Two after arriving on loan from Huddersfield in January, and the defender helped the club secure promotion to League One, after the season was brought to a premature end.

The defender was recalled by Danny Cowley in December from a loan spell with National League side Bromley, and he went on to make a single appearance for Huddersfield in the Championship – and it is now thought that Blackpool are interested in taking him on loan for the start of next season.

Blackpool. Keen on loan for Edmonds -Green at Huddersfield. Centre half. Useful. Salford want Ryan Edwards af Blackpool. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very wise addition for Blackpool to make in the next transfer window, as Critchley looks to add to his squad under what will likely be difficult financial circumstances – and it could therefore be vitally important that they use the loan market effectively.

Edmonds-Green is clearly a player who has already shown glimpses of his potential and he impressed Cowley during his debut against Charlton Athletic back in December, so it remains to be seen whether he will be wanting to keep him around the Terriers’ squad next term.

However, if the defender is unlikely to be starting next season for Huddersfield then it could be wise to allow him to go and get some further first team experience in League One, and he could then come back ready to make an impact in the Championship.