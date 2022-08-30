Blackpool interested in another Sheffield Wednesday player following Fisayo Dele-Bashiru links

Blackpool have Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers on their radar going into the final few days of the summer transfer window, according to a report by The Star.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a productive first season at Hillsborough as he took the step down to League One, managing to record six goals and two assists in 24 league appearances for the Owls.

And he has been a regular for Darren Moore’s side this season, already having six third-tier appearances under his belt this season and getting himself on the scoresheet against Bolton Wanderers with the ex-Swansea City man set to be a key part of his current side’s plans during 2022/23.

However, the Seasiders could come in and prevent the midfielder from making a further impact in South Yorkshire, with Michael Appleton seemingly on the prowl for another central midfielder after managing to recruit Arsenal’s Charlie Patino on loan.

They have also been linked with Byers’ teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, even launching multiple bids for him but those attempts to secure a breakthrough have been unsuccessful thus far.

Byers has less than 12 months left on his deal – but it’s currently unclear whether they will launch a formal offer for the 26-year-old at this stage with the Owls potentially desperate to keep him at Hillsborough as they look to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Verdict:

The Wednesday may is certainly someone who can contribute in the final third and this is one reason why Appleton should be looking to get an agreement for him over the line if they can.

However, it probably won’t be an easy task even with the depth they have in central midfield, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass all available as attack-minded midfielders and Tyreeq Bakinson and Will Vaulks joining them for company in the middle of the park.

Manager Moore will probably be reluctant to make any real changes to his squad at this stage and apart from potentially recruiting another goalkeeper, they don’t exactly need to do too much in the transfer market before the deadline.

The fact they don’t have too much to do could work in the Seasiders’ favour because they could easily address their goalkeeping department and secure a Byers replacement before the window closes.

But they may not be under too much pressure to sell unless they are in danger of breaching financial limits, so Appleton’s side may need to go the extra mile to give themselves the best chance of recruiting him.