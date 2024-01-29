Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool are in the iddle of two very contrasting seasons in the Championship and League One, as both sides swapped divisions at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Although the Owls have made major improvements in their bid to pull off what was seen as an impossible relegation escape when Danny Rohl was installed in the Hillsborough dugout back in early October, the German is still in need of reinforcements during what little time remains of the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley's side are on the periphery of the League One play-offs, currently three points behind Stevenage who occupy sixth place at present, and have seen major boosts already this January with the loan signing of Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough.

And the confirmation that experienced forward Jordan Rhodes - who has netted 15 times in 25 league games - will remain at Bloomfield Road until the end of the season on loan from Huddersfield Town also provided Critchley with a significant boost.

Blackpool swoop for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

The Tangerines' squad already has a vast number of players within it who possess a high amount of experience in the third tier, as they look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

One man who experienced the joys of promotion from the third tier last season at Hillsborough was central midfielder George Byers, and he is the latest man to be linked with a move to the Fylde Coast through an exclusive report from TEAMtalk.

The report claims that Byers, who is out of contract in the Steel City in six months' time, has emerged as a target for Critchley, as he looks to add further experience and quality to a side that ran Premier League side Nottingham Forest close in the FA Cup Third Round in recent weeks.

This news comes as Sheffield Wednesday have weighed up the potential option of cashing in on his services during what will be their last chance to do so, instead of losing the ability to recoup some of the funds paid to Swansea City for an undisclosed fee back in the summer of 2021.

It was also revealed at the time by the South Wales club that his move to Hillsborough two-and-a-half years ago included a sell-on clause. However, the percentage of the fee Luke Williams' side will receive if a deal comes to fruition hasn't been publicly revealed.

A significant signing for Blackpool

Byers' ability at League One level has been well-documented for some time now, particularly after being an influential player in the Owls' side which won promotion under Darren Moore's guidance last term.

George Byers' Sheffield Wednesday League One Stats 2022-23 Matches Played 24 Goals 6 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 2 Passing Accuracy per game (%) 82 Passing Accuracy in Opposition Half (%) 75 Tackles per Game 2.8 Dribbled Past per Game 0.8 All Stats As Per SofaScore

Despite only starting 24 times last season, he found the net six times and accumulated a further three assists.

It was revealed by Byers back in November that no talks over a fresh deal at Hillsborough had surfaced, and therefore it's unsurprising to see the Seasiders attempt to force a quicker exit out of South Yorkshire.

His vision will no doubt play a key role in providing for the likes of Shayne Lavery and Rhodes as well as chipping in with goals himself, but his ability to play between both boxes will be a key facet in Critchley's style of play, as the Tangerines utilise their pace to make quick transitions from defence to attack.

Related Blackpool and Portsmouth set for transfer battle over League One midfielder Carlisle United's Owen Moxon could be on the move in the final week of the transfer window, with two top third tier sides keen on the 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday to reinvest in squad

The aforementioned report from TEAMtalk states that Danny Rohl is willing to move on the 27-year-old who has featured as a regular in his side, if he is allowed to reinvest funds into new signings in S6 between now and Thursday's deadline.

The former Bayern Munich coach has been dealt a significant setback for one of those targets in recent days, with the Owls seeing two bids rejected for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, as per the Sheffield Star.

However, they remain confident that a deal can be done before the window slams shut - McGuire has 15 goals in 37 appearance to his name for the Florida-based outfit.