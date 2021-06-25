Blackpool in pole position ahead of Bournemouth, Swansea and Luton in the transfer chase for winger

Championship outfit Blackpool are now leading the race for King’s Lynn Town winger Sonny Carey according to the Blackpool Gazette, amid strong interest from other sides in the second tier.

Carey, 20, has been the subject of much speculation over the past month, being linked with the Seasiders, promotion challengers AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City, Nathan Jones’ Luton Town and League One club Ipswich Town.

But despite the Premier League ambitions of the Cherries and the Swans, Blackpool are now thought to be in pole position to land the winger, who could be set to jump three divisions if he joins Neil Critchley’s side. He would join the likes of Oliver Casey and Callum Connolly as Blackpool’s sixth signing of the campaign.

According to last week’s report in the Eastern Daily Press, both Luton and Blackpool launched a bid for the 20-year-old, with the former’s £100,000 fee being rejected instantly.

However, the Lancashire side’s bid remained on the table and they could be deeper in negotiations with the non-league club than other interested sides if King’s Lynn are interested in getting the deal done.

With the calibre of sides chasing the 20-year-old, the Norfolk side are resigned to losing him this summer and could be tempted to accept a sizeable bid to secure their long-term future and sign reinforcements.

This cash would be much-needed, with the Linnets looking to establish themselves as a solid fifth-tier side.

The Verdict:

If Critchley can get this deal over the line ahead of other clubs, this will be another major coup for the Lancashire side who are conducting some fantastic business so far in this transfer window.

This summer seems like such a far cry from the Oyston days after many years of disruption and misery under that family – and under Critchley who did a great job in guiding Blackpool to the Championship – they seem to be building something at Bloomfield Road.

The former Liverpool Under-23s manager is happy to give young players a chance and has been used to it over the years, so Carey is likely to be given his chance in the Championship very shortly if he joins Blackpool.

But in giving younger players this opportunity, he is also building for the future and if the Championship side can continue to acquire gems like 20-year-old Oliver Casey and bring in Carey, the next five/ten years look very bright in Lancashire.